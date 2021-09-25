PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Match, September 25, 11:00 AM IST

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 between Papua New Guinea and Scotland: Papua New Guinea will go head-to-head against Scotland on September 25, Saturday, at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket. Papua New Guinea and Scotland are experiencing contrasting rides in the competition so far.

Papua New Guinea have failed to pose any threat to the other teams in the league. They have lost all their eight league matches so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. PNG were recently involved in a two-match ODI series against Nepal which ended with the Assad Vala-side losing both the matches, by two wickets and 150 runs, respectively.

Scotland, on the other hand, has performed decently in the ICC Men’s CWC League 2. The team is third in the standings after securing victory in four league matches while losing three games. Scotland are likely to be low on confidence as the team is coming after losing the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe by 2-1.

Ahead of the match between Papua New Guinea and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

PNG vs SCO Telecast

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland match will not be broadcasted in India.

PNG vs SCO Live Streaming

The match between PNG and USA is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PNG vs SCO Match Details

The ICC Men’s CWC League 2 match between Papua New Guinea and Scotland will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket on September 25, Saturday at 11:00 AM IST.

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Assad Vala

Vice-Captain: Kyle Coetzer

Suggested Playing XI for PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batters: Simon Atai, Lega Siaka, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod

All-rounders: Calum MacLeod, Assad Vala, Richie Berrington

Bowlers: Nosaina Pokana, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

PNG vs SCO Probable XIs:

Papua New Guinea: Hiri Hiri, Nosaina Pokana, Tony Ura, Kipling Doriga (wk), Lega Siaka, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Sense Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini

Scotland: Dylan Budge, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Michael Leask, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here