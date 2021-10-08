PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 Match between Papua New Guinea vs Scotland, October 8, 03:00 pm IST

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 between Papua New Guinea and Scotland: Papua New Guinea will be up against Scotland in the fourth match of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Summer T20 Bash 2021 on Friday, October 8. The match between PNG and Scotland will take place at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai and it will kick off at 03:00 pm (IST).

Assad Vala-led PNG are having a horrific run in the last few months as they lost all 12 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22. To make the matters worse, their net run rate have slumped down to -0.679. Needless to mention, PNG were the only side that failed in winning a single game in the championship.

On the other hand, the Scotland team is led by Kyle Coetzer and they have more experience on the international stage, compare to their opponents. They are coming into this tournament after playing a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in September.

Ahead of today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 match between Papua New Guinea and Scotland; here are all the details you want to know:

PNG vs SCO Telecast

The match between Papua New Guinea and Scotland will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.

PNG vs SCO Live Streaming

The match between Papua New Guinea and Scotland can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

PNG vs SCO Match Details

The match between Papua New Guinea and Scotland will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, on Friday, October 8. The match between Papua New Guinea and Scotland is scheduled to start at 03:00 pm IST.

PNG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: George Munsey

Vice-Captain: Assad Vala

Suggested Playing XI for PNG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Cross

Batters: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer, Calum Macleod, Lega Siaka

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Richie Berrington, Charles Amini

Bowlers: Nosaina Pokana, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans

PNG vs SCO Probable XIs:

Papua New Guinea Predicted Playing XI: Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Gaudi Toka, Jason Kila/Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper

Scotland Predicted Playing XI: Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Hamza Tahir, Chris Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt/Alasdair Evans, Kyle Coetzer, Calum Macleod, Richie Berrington

