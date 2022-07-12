PNG vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 Match, July 12 at 5:00 PM IST

PNG vs UGA Dream11 Team prediction and suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 match between Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Uganda: In the eighth match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 on Tuesday, July 12, Papua New Guinea will take on Uganda at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo. The two teams have so far made a contrasting start to the tournament.

Papua New Guinea looked out of touch in their first game as they registered a 52-run loss against the Netherlands. They scored only 111 runs while chasing a reasonable target of 164 runs. Sese Bau was the lone warrior for the team with a knock of 35 runs. Moving ahead to the Tuesday’s match against Uganda, PNG will hope for the batters like Charles Amini and Norman Vanua to do well.

Meanwhile, Uganda started off well after thrashing Hong Kong in their first match by two wickets. The team delivered an all-round performance as Hong Kong were restricted to only 87 runs in their allotted 20 overs. With two points to their name, Uganda are second in the points table.

PNG vs UGA Telecast

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda game won’t be telecasted in India.

PNG vs UGA Live Streaming

The PNG vs UGA fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PNG vs UGA Match Details

Papua New Guinea and Uganda will play against each other at the Bulawayo Athletic Club at 5:00 PM IST on July 12, Tuesday.

PNG vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Tony Ura

Vice-Captain – Charles Amini

Suggested Playing XI for PNG vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Fred Achelam

Batters: Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Assad Vala

All-rounders: Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani

Bowlers: Semo Kamea, Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta

PNG vs UGA2 Probable XIs

Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hila George Vare, Damien Ravu, Simon Atai(wk), Semo Kamea, Tony Ura, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure

Uganda: Kenneth Waiswa(c), Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo, Roger Mukasa, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam(wk)

