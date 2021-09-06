PNG vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st ODI match, September 06, 11:00 AM IST

PNG vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI between Papua New Guinea and the United States of America: Papua New Guinea will go head-to-head against the United States of America in a two-match ODI series. The first One Day International between both sides will be played on September 6, Monday at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket. This will be the first time that Guinea and the USA will play against each other in an ODI match.

Papua New Guinea are coming after a long break in the 50-over format. The team last played an ODI series in September 2019 against Namibia. Making a comeback, Guinea will be hoping to be at their best to take an early lead in the series.

The USA, on the other hand, last played an ODI match against Nepal in February 2020. The 50-over game didn’t end on a good note for the team as they ended up on the losing side by eight wickets. Though the USA are a relatively new side in the gentlemen’s game, they have some renowned players in their team who relocated to States after not finding enough cricket opportunities in their home country.

Ahead of the match between Papua New Guinea and the United States of America; here is everything you need to know:

PNG vs USA Telecast

The Papua New Guinea vs United States of America match will not be broadcasted in India.

PNG vs USA Live Streaming

The match between PNG and USA is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PNG vs USA Match Details

The 1st ODI match between Papua New Guinea and the United States of America will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket on September 06, Monday at 11:00 AM IST.

PNG vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aaron Jones

Vice-Captain- Assad Vala

Suggested Playing XI for PNG vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kiplin Doriga, Tony Ura

Batsmen: Lega Siaka, Gajanand Singh, Aaron Jones

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Charles Amini, Assad Vala

Bowlers: Nosaina Pokana, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar

PNG vs USA Probable XIs:

Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Hiri Hiri, Tony Ura, Gaudi Toka, Assad Vala (c), Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana

United States of America: Gajanand Singh, Monank Patel, Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Elmore Hutchinson, Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Jaskaran Malhotra, Aaron Jones, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Phillip, Nisarg Patel

