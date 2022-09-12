PNG vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 match, September 13, 05:30 AM IST

PNG vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 between Papua New Guinea and the United States of America: Papua New Guinea will go head-to-head against the United States of America on September 13, Tuesday, at Amini Park in Port Moresby. Papua New Guinea and the United States of America are experiencing contrasting rides in the competition.

Papua New Guinea are struggling with their form. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win from 21 league games. The United States of America, on the other hand, are sitting in third place with 13 victories and as many losses.

The last game between the two teams ended in a tie as they scored exactly 205 runs in their allotted 50 overs. For the USA, Jaskaran Malhotra and Gajanand Singh were the star performers with 53 and 58 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, Sese Bau was the lone warrior for PNG as he smacked 70 runs.

Ahead of the match between Papua New Guinea and the United States of America; here is everything you need to know:

PNG vs USA Telecast

Papua New Guinea vs United States of America match will not be telecast in India.

PNG vs USA Live Streaming

The match between PNG and USA is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PNG vs USA Match Details

The ICC Men’s CWC League 2 match between Papua New Guinea and the United States of America will be played at Amini Park in Port Moresby on September 13, Tuesday, at 05:30 AM IST.

PNG vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Gajanand Singh

Vice-Captain- Charles Amini

Suggested Playing XI for PNG vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dogodo Bau, Monank Patel

Batsmen: Gajanand Singh, Aaron Jones, Lega Siaka

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Chad Soper, Charles Amini

Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar, Norman Vanua, Cameron Stevenson

PNG vs USA Probable XIs:

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala, Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Chad Soper, Semo Kamea, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Dogodo Bau(wk)

United States of America: Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(wk), Ian Holland, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh

