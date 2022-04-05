PNJ vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS T10 Portugal 2022, April 5, 3 PM IST

PNJ vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Portugal 2022 match between Punjab CC and Coimbra Knights: Wild Panthers will cross swords with Punjab CC in back-to-back matches of the ECS T10 Portugal 2022 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The first encounter between the two sides will start at 1:00 PM IST, while the reverse fixture commences at 3:00 PM IST at the same venue.

Punjab CC started the tournament with a 37-run victory in their first game against the Wild Panthers, however, they lost the reverse fixture as the Panthers beat them by four wickets. They are currently at the fourth spot in the standings with just two points to their name.

On the other hand, Coimbra Knights suffered three back-to-back defeats in as many games. However, they returned to winning ways with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Wild Panthers in their last match. They are now placed at the bottom of the group standings with two points in their account.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Punjab CC and Coimbra Knights; here is everything you need to know:

PNJ vs CK Telecast

Punjab CC vs Coimbra Knights game will not be telecast in India

PNJ vs CK Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PNJ vs CK Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 3 PM IST on Tuesday, April 5.

PNJ vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rana Sarwar

Vice-Captain: Girish Singh

Suggested Playing XI for PNJ vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kuldeep Gholiya

Batters: Ankush Kumar-I, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Amit Datta

All-rounders: Parveen Singh, Rana Sarwar, Girish Singh, Andrew Winter

Bowlers: Syed Ali Naqi, Nitin Kamboj, Ahsan Raza\

PNJ vs CK Probable XIs

Punjab CC: Abdul Qazi (WK), Amit Datta, Rao Imran (C), Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Umar Muhammad, Muzamal Abbas, Arslan Ahmad, Ahsan Raza, Bilal Naseem, Syed Ali Naqi

Coimbra Knights: Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Balwinder Singh, Andrew Winter, Girish Singh, Panda Waddup, Ankush Kumar-I, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Ravi Kumar, Gurjeet Singh, Christopher Redhead (C), Nitin Kamboj

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here