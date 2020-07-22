PNL vs CYM Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Punjab Lions Cricket Club vs Cyprus Moufflons CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 22, 2020

PNL vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus | Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Cyprus Moufflons CC and Punjab Lions will feature over five days in a scheduled total of 24 matches at the picturesque Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. “Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.” Cyprus is currently hosting 2020 CCA #BAOFinancial T20 Cup every Sunday for nine weeks, with the European Cricket Network covering three games a day. Furthermore, the Cyprus Cricket Association has recently joined the European Cricket League, meaning its domestic champions will be eligible to play in the ECL from 2022.
PNL vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
PNL vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus Live Score/Scorecard
PNL vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus Match Details
July 22 – 3:30 PM IST from Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus
PNL vs CYM ECS T10 Cyprus My Dream11 Team
PNL vs CYM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Waqas Akhtar
PNL vs CYM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Tejwinder Singh, Gurapratap Singh (VICE CAPTAIN), Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain
PNL vs CYM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Mangala Gunasekara, Gursevak Singh, R Poluri
PNL vs CYM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ravi Kumar (CAPTAIN), Kamal Raiz, Satish Kumar
PNL vs CYM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Punjab Lions Cricket Club: Mangala Gunasekara, Gurpartap Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Harwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Faisal Sarwar, Satish Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Faisal Sarwar, Neeraj Tiwari
Cyprus Moufflons CC: Mehran Khan, Gursewak Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Manikanta Ranimekala, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Zeeshan Sarwar, Chamal Sadun, Gurwinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kamal Riaz
