PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Punjab Lions Cricket Club vs Nicosia Tigers CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 22, 2020

PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus | Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers CC and Punjab Lions will feature over five days in a scheduled total of 24 matches at the picturesque Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. “Cyprus is an exciting country full of cricketing history. It’s a pleasure to continue to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground in Ypsonas,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.” Cyprus is currently hosting 2020 CCA #BAOFinancial T20 Cup every Sunday for nine weeks, with the European Cricket Network covering three games a day. Furthermore, the Cyprus Cricket Association has recently joined the European Cricket League, meaning its domestic champions will be eligible to play in the ECL from 2022.
PNL vs NCT ECS T10 Cyprus Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
PNL vs NCT ECS T10 Cyprus Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
PNL vs NCT ECS T10 Cyprus Match Details
July 22 – 5:30 PM IST from Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus
PNL vs NCT ECS T10 Cyprus My Dream11 Team
PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Waqas Akhtar (VICE CAPTAIN)
PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team Batsmen: Shabbi Ul Hasan, Tejwinder Singh (CAPTAIN), Gurapartap Singh, Harwinder Singh
PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team All-rounders: Kulwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Iftekhar Jaman
PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team Bowlers: Faruk Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Satish Kumar
PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Punjab Lions Cricket Club: Waqas Akhtar, Tejwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Satish Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Pradeep Suranga, Faisal Sarwar.
Nicosia Tigers CC: Yasir Khan, Jahid Hassan, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel, Faruk Ahmed.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team ECS T10 Cyprus Punjab Lions Cricket Club vs Nicosia Tigers CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 22, 2020
PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PNL vs NCT Dream11 Best Picks / PNL vs NCT Dream11 Captain / PNL vs NCT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings