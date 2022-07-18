"Pocket Rocket"- Twitter Flooded with Wishes after a 'Pantastic' Performance

Rishabh Pant’s maiden ODI century helped India beat England by 5 wickets in the third ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. Pant’s unbeaten 125 off 113 balls paved India’s path to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1.

His mature innings brought stability to the team when India lost their top-order – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli early in the 260-run chase.

The 24-year-old’s powerpack innings was laced with 16 fours and 2 sixes. For such a magnificent display of batting, the cricket fraternity and Pant’s fans quickly turned to Twitter to praise him.

Let’s have a look at some of the top tweets after Pant’s master class century:

Heartiest congratulations @RishabhPant17 bro on your ODI century. You were fantastic throughout, what a player 😎🇮🇳 #INDvENG — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 17, 2022

This is one of the best ODI💯 under pressure on the English soil from an Indian batter, Considering series was on the line @RishabhPant17 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 17, 2022

What a cricketer @RishabhPant17 is .. Incredibly entertaining but also very smart .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 17, 2022

💯🏏 POCKET ROCKET! Rishabh Pant brings up his maiden ODI century. He came in and turned the tables on England with his aggressive batting as always! 🤩 Is there anything this youngster can't do? 📷 Getty • #INDvENG #ENGvIND #RishabhPant #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/DlWgJhI82q — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 17, 2022

Rishab pant what a knock @RishabhPant17 great partnership @hardikpandya7 .. Another series win abroad.. congratulations @BCCI 🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 17, 2022

“Jahan matter bade hote hai, wahan Pant khade hote hain.” What a mature yet so entertaining innings by @rishabhpant17 .. India on a brink of a historic win in England. #EngvsInd pic.twitter.com/3tpRtXrcfv — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) July 17, 2022

Combination of sound defence, sometimes audacious, sometimes normal attacking play controlled by a sharp and calm cricketing mind. Most importantly stays there till the end to win games for India. There is no one like Rishabh Pant! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 17, 2022

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the ODI series. Keep up the good work and continue this form. Special mention to @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7 for a wonderful performance.

#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/TTaHwyGhzT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 17, 2022

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Becomes Third Indian Wicketkeeper to Hit an ODI Century Outside Asia

While, cricket fraternity congratulated Pant for his innings, his fans also took the chance to congratulate him through interesting videos and posts. Here’s our pick of the lot:-

Never been a fan of careless Rishabh Pant but man today's knock has made me question everything i have prejudiced him .

Take a bow Champ #RP17 pic.twitter.com/LEdWH6TUeF — The Secret Admirer (@ArtisticPerv) July 17, 2022

Rishabh pant 😍

Name is Enough..

History for Team India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/GtBCBXpSfA — Vishalito (@Fans4AlexZverev) July 17, 2022

Rishabh Pant scored his first ODI century.. His Fans: pic.twitter.com/RWEuLEsGQS — Avinash K (@Whistlepodu) July 17, 2022

A very Good morning to every Rishabh pant fan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z2QOtGK76o — Isha Negi (@IshaaNegi17) July 18, 2022

Pant, the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter, has silenced all the critics with his sensational century on Sunday. His unbeaten 125-run knock not only made India win the series, but also proved magical for his own records. His caliber was well known in the Test format but was often surrounded with doubts in the white-ball credit.

Pant has now made his entry to the elusive list of Indian cricketers to score a century outside Asia. He is now the third Indian wicketkeeper batter to achieve this feat after Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 3rd ODI, Talking Points: ‘Pantastic’ Rishabh Shines Under Pressure, All-round Pandya Steals Show

His innings against England has also showcased his maturity on the pitch. After early dismals of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, the pressure was shifted to Rishabh Pant. While there were huge expectations from Suryakumar Yadav but he also failed to impress. Thereafter, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya went to knit the innings for a series win.

Pandya’s 71 off 55 balls helped in building a 133-run stand for the fifth wicket which helped India to catch hold of the match. For magnificent performances, both Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were felicitated with the awards.

Rishabh Pant bagged “Player of the Match” award, while Hardik Pandya clinched “Player of the Series” title.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here