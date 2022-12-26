Pokhara Avengers vs Lumbini All Stars Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs

In the Tuesday match of the Nepal Domestic T20 League, Pokhara Avengers will be going one-on-one against Lumbini All Stars. The two teams are scheduled to play at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The two teams have experienced completely different outings in the league so far.

Pokhara Avengers are struggling in the T20 competition. They are occupying the second-last place in the points table with two losses from as many games. The team lost its first game against Kathmandu Knights by 26 runs after failing to chase 163 runs. Meanwhile, their second loss came against Janakpur Royals. Batting first in the match, Avengers ended up with only 138 runs and suffered a five-wicket defeat.

On the other hand, Lumbini All Stars are atop the points table after winning their first two games. Batters have done a phenomenal job in the league as Lumbini defeated Far West United and Biratnagar Super Kings by 67 and two runs, respectively. The team will walk into the Tuesday game as favourites.

Ahead of the match between the Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Nepal Domestic T20 League match between the Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars be played?

The match between the Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars will be conducted on December 27, Tuesday.

Where will the Nepal Domestic T20 League match between the Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars be played?

The match between the Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars will be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

What time will the Nepal Domestic T20 League match between the Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars begin?

The match between the Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars will begin at 08:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Nepal Domestic T20 League match between the Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars?

The match between the Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Nepal Domestic T20 League match between the Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars?

The match between Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars will be streamed live on Fancode.

Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mousom Dhakal

Vice-Captain: Unmukt Chand

Suggested Playing XI for Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Milantha

Batsmen: Aasif Sheikh, Unmukt Chand, Aarif Sheikh

All-rounders: Sharad Vesawkar, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Kishore Mahato, Pat Brown, Mousom Dhakal

Pokhara Avengers and Lumbini All Stars Predicted Playing XI:

Pokhara Avengers: Bishal Bikram KC, Bipin Khatri, Upul Tharanga, Ameer Hamza, Sharad Vesawkar, Krishna Karki, Mousom Dhakal, Tul Bahadur Thapa, Aasif Sheikh, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla

Lumbini All Stars: Bipul Sharma, Gulshan Jha, Lahiru Milantha (wk), Unmukt Chand, Kushal Bhurtel, Yogendra Singh Karki, Kishore Mahato, Pat Brown, Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sagar Dhakal

