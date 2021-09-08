POL vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Poland vs England September 9 12:15 AM IST

POL vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Poland vs England:

England will aim to maintain their perfect 100 percent record in Group I standings when they travel to Warsaw to face off with Poland in a 2022 World Cup qualifying game. The match will be hosted at the Stadion Narodowy on Thursday, September 9.

Gareth Southgate’s men humbled Andorra 4-0 last time out and with 15 points taken from a possible 15 in World Cup qualifying, they have opened up a five-point gap at the top of the Group I standings. On the other hand, Poland thrashed San Marino 7-1 on Sunday night. Paulo Sousa’s side will be keen to bag precious three points in this game as surprise package Albania are just a point behind and are ready to pounce on any more dropped points.

Most importantly fans will be eager to see the battle between two of the world’s best strikers in Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski. The star players will be facing each other for the first time in the current qualifying campaign. Lewandowski had missed their previous meeting in March due to an injury.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, POL vs ENG Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecasts on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony SIX and their respective HD TV channels. Whereas live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

POL vs ENG 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, September 9 at the Stadion Narodowy, in Warsaw. The game will kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

POL vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik

Midfielders: Jack Grealish, Karol Linetty, Declan Rice

Strikers: Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Raheem Sterling

POL vs ENG Probable XIs

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Pawel Dawidowicz, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek; Kamil Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Jakub Moder, Karol Linetty, Maciej Rybus; Adam Buksa, Robert Lewandowski

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish; Harry Kane

