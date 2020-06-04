Police Case on Yuvraj Singh for Casteist Slur Against Yuzvendra Chahal
An irresponsible remark on Yuzvendra Chahal & Kuldeep Yadav, by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has landed the latter in big trouble. The left-hander could face some serious charges for his comments during a Tiktok chat with India opener Rohit Sharma.
Police Case on Yuvraj Singh for Casteist Slur Against Yuzvendra Chahal
An irresponsible remark on Yuzvendra Chahal & Kuldeep Yadav, by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has landed the latter in big trouble. The left-hander could face some serious charges for his comments during a Tiktok chat with India opener Rohit Sharma.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings