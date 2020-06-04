Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Police Case on Yuvraj Singh for Casteist Slur Against Yuzvendra Chahal

An irresponsible remark on Yuzvendra Chahal & Kuldeep Yadav, by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has landed the latter in big trouble. The left-hander could face some serious charges for his comments during a Tiktok chat with India opener Rohit Sharma.

Cricketnext Staff |June 4, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
Police Case on Yuvraj Singh for Casteist Slur Against Yuzvendra Chahal

An irresponsible remark on Yuzvendra Chahal & Kuldeep Yadav, by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has landed the latter in big trouble. The left-hander could face some serious charges for his comments during a Tiktok chat with India opener Rohit Sharma.

During the interaction, Yuvraj made a casteist remark against Chahal and Kuldeep. These comments have not gone down well with a Dalit rights activist and advocate Rajat Kalsan. Kalsan has also lodged a complaint against Yuvraj in Hansi in Hisar as reported by Zee News.

This came as a big shock to the fans who called out Yuvraj for his insensitive comment. Later several tweets surfaced against the cricketer asking him to apologise.

After lodging the complaint, Kalsan targeted Rohit Sharma as well and said that he did not express his displeasure over Yuvraj's comment. Kalsan also demanded arrest of the cricketer.

It is noteworthy that Yuvraj had called out Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi for his irresponsible comments over Indian PM and Kashmir.

"Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial's comments on our Hon'b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again," he said.

Yuvraj last played for India in 2017. In a career spanning almost 17 years, he appeared in 304 ODIs for the country. In that he scored 8701 runs and picked up 111 wickets. His most memorable tournament was the 2011 World Cup, where due to his all-round contribution India managed to lift the trophy.

