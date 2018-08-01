Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
POLL | Do You Agree With the Decision to Drop Pujara from the Playing XI?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 1, 2018, 3:16 PM IST


India's Cheteshwar Pujara (AP Image)

There has been a lot of speculation about the make-up of India’s playing XI for the opening Test against England. In the end, India fielded a side comprising of four fast bowlers and just one spinner. Perhaps the bigger talking point was the exclusion of Cheteshwar Pujara, with India preferring K L Rahul for his spot at number three behind the established opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan & Murali Vijay. Pujara has endured a dry patch of late and failed in both innings of the warm-up match as well.

So, CricketNext asks, Do you agree with the management’s decision to leave him out of the playing XI?

Cheteshwar Pujaraengland vs india 2018k l rahul
First Published: August 1, 2018, 3:16 PM IST
