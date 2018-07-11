POLL | Sourav Ganguly Thinks Virat Kohli Should Bat at Four in ODIs, Do You Agree?

Legendary India skipper Sourav Ganguly is among those who think he should, and has advocated that Virat Kohli drops down a spot to bat at number four. Especially as no other middle-order batsman has made the spot his own in ODIs of late.
“If you look at this T20I series, I think they have formed the proper batting line-up,” Ganguly said. “With Rahul at number three, and Virat Kohli batting at number four, I think the problem has been sorted out. And I firmly believe it is also the right thing to do in the ODI format as well."
Kohli does of course have an outstanding record at number three. In 148 innings at one down in the order, Kohli has smashed 7,495 runs at an astonishing average of 61.43. He has also scored 28 out of his 35 ODI tons while batting at this position.
However, Kohli's record while batting at number four isn't bad either. In the 37 innings that he has batted at this position, Kohli has scored 1,744 runs at an average of 58.1. Kohli has also scored 7 centuries while batting at his position.
Also Watch
-
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Eng vs IndEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018India vs Englandk l rahulKohlisourav gangulyvirat kohli
First Published: July 11, 2018, 12:54 PM IST