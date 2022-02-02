POLL: Pick Your Strongest India XI for ODI Series vs West Indies

After a surprising 0-3 whitewash at the hands of South Africa last month in the ODIs, India will be hosting the West Indies at home for a three-match ODI series starting 6th February. Incidentally, the 1st ODI will also mark the 1000th ODI for India – first-ever team to reach this landmark and India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will be looking for, not only a winning start to the series, but a memorable victory in the landmark ODI. While Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are rested for this series, leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav makes a return after injury, while there are some new faces in the set-up as India experiment ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in the form of Avesh Khan.

Prasidh Krishna has been persisted while Washington Sundar also returns from an injury. Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been called up for the first time with a spot in both squads, while dangerous batter Deepak Hooda has been handed a debut ODI squad place, Ravindra Jadeja is unavailable as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Axar Patel will miss the ODI series but return to the squad for the T20I matches. KL Rahul is set to miss the first ODI but will be available for the remainder of the series (ODIs and T20Is).

So, what should be India’s ideal/strongest XI? Take your pick and let us know:

IND vs WI: Pick Your Strongest India XI For West Indies ODIs

India’s ODI Squad : Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies, scheduled in Ahmedabad from February 6 to 11, will be played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said on Tuesday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here