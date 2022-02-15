POLL: Pick Your Strongest India XI for T20I Series vs West Indies in Kolkata

Following their dominating 3-0 clean sweep of West Indies in ODIs, India will be aiming for a repeat of the scoreline when they host tourists for a three-match T20I series in Kolkata from Wednesday. All three matches of the series will be played at the Eden Gardens.

Indian bowlers put up a combined display throughout the ODI series as on a tricky surface in Ahmedabad, they ensured West Indies wouldn’t cross the 200-run mark even once across the three matches. While in ODIs, WI may have proved to be the second-best, they are a dangerous opponent in T20Is.

The two-time former T20 world champions recently defeated England 3-2 at home in a five-match series and after being stung in the ODIs, will be itching to give it back in kind to their hosts.

India were handed two blows though long before the series as their vice-captain KL Rahul and allrounder Axar Patel were both ruled out from the series. While Rahul picked up a hamstring injury during the 2nd ODI against WI, Axar continues his recovery from covid.

“Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during fielding in the 2nd ODI on 9th February 2022 while Axar has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injury," the BCCI said in a statement.

What should be India’s ideal playing XI? Get your vote in.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda

