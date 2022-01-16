POLL: Rohit, Rahul, Pant, Bumrah or Rahane - Who Should be India's Next Test Captain?

A day after India lost the series 1-2 to South Africa with a seven-wicket defeat at Cape Town, Virat Kohli has stepped down as the Test captain. Kohli, who first captained India at the Adelaide Test in 2014 against Australia, was appointed to the full-time role after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the format ahead of the fourth Test at Sydney in January 2015. It also means that the Cape Town Test was the last match of Kohli as India captain,. That begs the question - who will take over as India’s next Test captain next month when they take on Sri Lanka at home.

India’s Dominance Has an Authoritative Virat Kohli Stamp to it, And That’s His Lasting Legacy as Captain

Rohit Sharma was the designated Test vice-captain for the tour of South Africa and there won’t be any change to that hierarchy that BCCI has set in place, as per PTI. By natural progression, if all goes well and he is fit, Rohit Sharma will be leading India in Test match cricket with KL Rahul being his deputy. The home series against Sri Lanka will be first assignment for Rohit. However with two World Cups in two years and so much of cricket, Rahul could be seen leading the team from time to time as and when Rohit takes a break as a part of workload management. But, the big if here is Sharma’s injury woes.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that Rishabh Pant must be named India Test captain hours after Virat Kohli stepped down. Speaking to India Today, he was asked who could be the next in line to succeed Kohli to which he suggested the name of current wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Gavaskar said whoever gets the responsibility must be an automatic choice in all three formats. With KL Rahul failing in that proposition, and Rohit Sharma having fitness issues, Gavaskar’s answer made a lot of sense. “I would look at Rishabh Pant as the next India captain. And for one reason only, just like Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy of Mumbai Indians, look at the change in his batting after that,” he said.

Who, After Virat Kohli, is India’s Best Bet to Take Over the Test Mantle?

Other names doing the rounds are ODI vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah and former Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The selectors have a tough task on their hands, but we at Cricketnext’s want to know what you, our loyal readers, think - who should be India’s next Test captain. Vote below

Who Should be India’s Next Test Captain After Virat Kohli’s Sudden Decision to Step Down?

Happy Voting!

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here