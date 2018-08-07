Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
POLL | Should India Pick Two Spinners For The Lord's Test?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 7, 2018, 3:41 PM IST
After a heartbreaking loss at Edgbaston, Virat Kohli and his men will move to the capital for the second Test, looking to square the series at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground.

The performance of Ravichandran Ashwin in the first Test has certainly raised questions regarding India's bowling combination going into Thursday. With potentially a dry surface on offer, should India play two spinners?


EnglandEngland cricketEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018IndiaIndia CricketKuldeep YadavLord's Cricket GroundR AshwinRavichandran Ashwin
First Published: August 7, 2018, 3:19 PM IST
