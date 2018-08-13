Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

POLL | Should India Play Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant in the third Test at Trent Bridge

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 13, 2018, 1:58 PM IST
POLL | Should India Play Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant in the third Test at Trent Bridge

Loading...
India suffered a defeat by an innings and 159 runs against England in the second Test at Lord's, going down 2-0 in the five-match series. The visitors couldn't even surpass Chris Woakes' score of 137 in both their innings, getting bowled out for a partly 107 and 130 within 83 overs in the Test.

With the middle-order's failure over the four innings in the series so for, should Virat Kohli look at bringing in Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant to reinforce the batting line-up?

Related Story

Also Watch

england vs india 2018karun nairRishabh Pant
First Published: August 13, 2018, 1:39 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...