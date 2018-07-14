POLL | Should India Play the Same XI on Make Changes for the Series Decider on Tuesday?

The three-match series will now be decided at Headingley on Tuesday and India will have to take a call on their playing XI for that game. They made no changes to the team that won the first game, but have alternatives available in Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel besides of course Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been missing due to injury.
So, what do you think? Should India brush off this game as a one-off and keep faith in the same individuals or should they make some changes?
Dhonidinesh karthikEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018KohliMS Dhonishardul thakurshreyas iyervirat kohli
First Published: July 14, 2018, 11:43 PM IST