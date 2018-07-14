Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

POLL | Should India Play the Same XI on Make Changes for the Series Decider on Tuesday?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 14, 2018, 11:43 PM IST
POLL | Should India Play the Same XI on Make Changes for the Series Decider on Tuesday?

(AP Photo)

After a dominant performance in the first ODI, India were completely outplayed by England in the second game at Lord’s. Not only did India concede 322 after England decided to bat first on winning the toss, they also laboured to 236 in the chase to lose by a massive margin of 86 runs.

The three-match series will now be decided at Headingley on Tuesday and India will have to take a call on their playing XI for that game. They made no changes to the team that won the first game, but have alternatives available in Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel besides of course Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been missing due to injury.

So, what do you think? Should India brush off this game as a one-off and keep faith in the same individuals or should they make some changes?


Also Watch

Dhonidinesh karthikEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018KohliMS Dhonishardul thakurshreyas iyervirat kohli
First Published: July 14, 2018, 11:43 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking