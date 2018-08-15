POLL | Should Karun Nair be Included in India’s Playing XI For the Nottingham Test?

Loading...
With series on the line in the Nottingham Test that starts on Saturday, India face a tough selection question, whether triple ton wonder Karun Nair be included in the playing XI?
An established batsman in the domestic circuit, Nair has scored 227 runs in his last three first class games for India A. Based on those performances, could Nair be a solution to India’s floundering middle-order?
First Published: August 15, 2018, 6:33 PM IST