POLL | Should Karun Nair be Included in India’s Playing XI For the Nottingham Test?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 15, 2018, 6:54 PM IST
Karun Nair. (AP Photo)

The Indian team is facing widespread criticism for its no show against England in the ongoing Test series. Trailing 2-0 in the series, the batsmen have emerged as team’s weakest link and have failed to provide resistance against strong England bowling attack.

With series on the line in the Nottingham Test that starts on Saturday, India face a tough selection question, whether triple ton wonder Karun Nair be included in the playing XI?

An established batsman in the domestic circuit, Nair has scored 227 runs in his last three first class games for India A. Based on those performances, could Nair be a solution to India’s floundering middle-order?


First Published: August 15, 2018, 6:33 PM IST
