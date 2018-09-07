Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
POLL | Should Karun Nair Have Been Left Out of the Oval Test?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 7, 2018, 4:20 PM IST
Should Karun Nair Have Been Left Out of the Oval Test?

Karun Nair. (Image credit: AP)

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the Indian team management for not including Karun Nair in the playing XI for the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. Nair, who was part of the original squad named for the series, hasn’t played in any of the Tests. Instead, Hanuma Vihari, who was only included in the squad for the final two Tests, was given a debut.

Karun Nair has been part of the squad for all the five Tests India have played in England on this tour but has not been afforded a look in during the series.



Apart from captain Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to an extent, none of the Indian batsmen have managed to make any impact in the series. Nair is known to be a technically solid batsman and could have been the solution to India's middle order woes.

It was against England in 2016 when Nair became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century in Test cricket. The Karnataka batsman smashed an unbeaten 303 at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.
