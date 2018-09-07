POLL | Should Karun Nair Have Been Left Out of the Oval Test?

Loading...
Karun Nair has been part of the squad for all the five Tests India have played in England on this tour but has not been afforded a look in during the series.
Apart from captain Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to an extent, none of the Indian batsmen have managed to make any impact in the series. Nair is known to be a technically solid batsman and could have been the solution to India's middle order woes.
It was against England in 2016 when Nair became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century in Test cricket. The Karnataka batsman smashed an unbeaten 303 at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.
First Published: September 7, 2018, 4:20 PM IST