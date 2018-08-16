Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
POLL | Should Rishabh Pant Replace Struggling Dinesh Karthik for Third Test?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 16, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
Rishabh Pant. (BCCI)

Following India's dismal show with the bat in the ongoing five-match Test series in England, the calls to rejig the playing XI have intensified since the team's humiliating defeat at Lord's. One such name that is being thrown around a lot has been that of Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. After Sourav Ganguly, Dilip Vengsarkar has now said that the southpaw should be included in the line-up for the Trent Bridge Test. What do you think, should Pant be included in place of struggling Dinesh Karthik the playing XI or not?

dilip vengsarkarEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018Rishabh Pantsourav ganguly
First Published: August 16, 2018, 11:56 AM IST
