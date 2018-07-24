Pollard, Bravo, Narine Could Make West Indies Return Following Discussions With Board

The board has decided to move its 50-over competition to October later this year rather February 2019. The switch will allow the players to be available for the domestic competition and not clash with the various Twenty20 leagues they are a part of.
"The overall message to Pollard, the Bravo brothers and Narine was 'come and play in the Super50 Cup', so that Courtney [Browne, chairman of selectors] and his selection panel will have all the players in system playing," Johnny Grave, board CEO, told ESPNcricinfo.
"This will not only increase the standard and hopefully give the panel a headache but will help our selectors better gauge and assess our young players if they're scoring runs against Dwayne Bravo or Sunil in the final overs or getting Darren [Bravo] and Pollard out."
Browne, speaking to the website, said that he was looking forward to seeing the players in action. "It's a very important tournament for us in preparation for the World Cup. People that want to put their names in the hat for consideration would need to play Super50 and perform."
The conflict began the players choosing to play in the Pakistan Super League rather than the World Cup qualifiers earlier this year, a decision that left the Board disappointed.
Matters further escalated in April when Darren and Dwayne Bravo, Pollard and Narine claimed that they were denied to be a part of the Hurricane Relief charity against World XI side.
However, Graves’ policy of trying to accomplish a resolution with the players is paying dividends and the latest development is a part of it. Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Andre Russell have already made their comeback to the national side.
"Jimmy Adams [director cricket operations] and I met with Dwayne, Darren, Pollard and Narine's agent in Trinidad," Grave said. "We met with them individually because they all have different circumstances. I would describe the meetings as positive, as everyone was looking to the future rather than the past.
"We talked through our entire schedule, not just now and to the 2019 World Cup, but also through all the matches and tours scheduled up to the World T20 in Australia 2020.
"We asked the players individually to take time to consider the requirements of Cricket West Indies, where we are going with the teams and how we are looking for prepare for international series.
"We have asked them to send us in writing a summary of their reflections confirming their availability and commitment to play for the Windies in different formats of the game."
In addition, the switch has coincided with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) moving to January. Grave also said that CWI have had discussions with BCB on the matter, with West Indies due to tour Bangladesh in November.
"It has transpired that the only league we will be clashing with this year is the Afghanistan League but you are always going to clash with some T20 league whenever you schedule it," Grave said. "But it has potentially fallen at a good time as we used to clash with both the Big Bash and Pakistan Super League.
"We had discussions with BCB [Bangladesh Cricket Board] around when the BPL would be as we are touring them in November. We were very clear to them our Super50 was in October and it would be less disruptive for us if the BPL was played in January.
"That's probably the only tactical thing we have done with our schedules to assist players in having this window available to play for us in the Super50."
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
First Published: July 24, 2018, 7:35 PM IST