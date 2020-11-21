CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Pondicherry T20 Tournament Temporarily Suspended

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) planned Pondicherry T20 league has been temporarily suspended after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi termed the construction of the stadium in Thuthipet illegal.

  • PTI
  • Updated: November 21, 2020, 11:05 PM IST
Pondicherry T20 Tournament Temporarily Suspended

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP)-planned Pondicherry T20 league has been temporarily suspended after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi termed the construction of the stadium in Thuthipet illegal.

The honourary secretary of CAP V Chandran on Saturday stated: "CAP is of the view that Lt Governor DR Kiran Bedi should not have issued a letter dated 12.11.2020 and viralled it through social media that has damaged CAP and land owners' reputation without giving opportunity to neither of us to explain our factual position."

Chandran, in his letter, termed it "regrettable" that Bedi has refused to support the "iconic cricket centre" that has eight full-sized cricket stadium with one international stadium built "without taking a single rupee (or) infrastructural subsidy from the BCCI." "It is highly regrettable to see the government agencies under Lt Governor refuse to support the iconic cricket centre, which is the face of Pondicherry and ordered to be demolished without proper trials."

"… Also disconnected water supply and power supply without notice. No support for Covid tests as well." Chandran alleged that the association has been "unfairly punished".

.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches