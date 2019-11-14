Ponting Backs Burns' Return to Australia Test Squad
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Thursday backed the return of opener Joe Burns to Australia's Test squad and said the return to a left-handed and right-handed opening combination could help the home side in their two Test matches series against Pakistan, starting November 21 in Brisbane.
