Ponting Looking Forward to Working With 'Control Freak' Langer

"I think it's been hard on him (Justin Langer) considering the situation the team finds itself in at the moment with some big names missing and changes happening internally," said Ponting.
But the former captain says he can't wait to join the team ahead of the World Cup
"That's what makes it even more exciting for me to get in and get my hands dirty and help him out as much as I possibly can. We are great mates. We know each other really well. We'll work really well together, I'm sure, if he can put up with me. But no doubt it's been a tough, but I think I'll be able to take a bit of that workload away from him when I get involved as well," he added.
He further termed Langer as a 'control freak' but added that's how it should be for an Australian coach.
"He's a bit of a control freak. He wants to make sure that everything is exactly how he wants it to be and that's the way it should be as the head coach of the Australian cricket team. You should have everything lined up the way you want it. He's just come into the job at a really difficult time," the 44-year-old said.
Ponting is currently the coach of IPL side Delhi Capitals and also has full time commentary commitments with Channel Seven added that he would like to be more involved with the Australian team, especially in the white-ball format.
"There's a chance to do more, especially around white-ball cricket, I don't think I'd do much around Test cricket for the fact it's through the summer and obviously my commentary commitments through the summer makes it hard, but with the World T20 coming up as well, I think I might be able to do a bit more work around the group with that as well."
First Published: February 11, 2019, 1:39 PM IST