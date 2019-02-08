Ponting to Join Australia Coaching Staff for World Cup

Loading...
The announcement was made by Cricket Australia (CA) that the three-time World Cup winner will work alongside current head coach Justin Langer, when they look to defend their title in June and July.
“This appointment also provides an opportunity for Graeme Hick to focus on preparation for the Ashes,” said interim Team Performance Executive General Manager Belinda Clark.
“With two major events back to back we believe it is important to focus a number of staff specifically on one event. The appointment of Ricky is a part of this overall strategy.”
The decision has come a day after Australia’s bowling coach David Saker resigned effective immediately.
Apart from featuring in 84 international games together for Australia, Ponting is a close ally of Langer.
The 44-year-old had previously worked as an assistant with Australia’s T20 side in 2018 and 2017.
Ponting captained Australia during their unbeaten World Cup campaigns in 2003 and 2007, and was a part of Steve Waugh’s side that won the title in 1999 - last time the tournament was held in the UK.
Before joining the squad, Ponting will coach the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League starting late in March.
First Published: February 8, 2019, 10:38 AM IST