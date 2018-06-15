Ponting Wants Maxwell to be Australia's ODI Lynchpin

Maxwell topscored for Australia with 62 in Wednesday's first ODI against England which the visitors lost by three wickets.
Ponting, who is assisting head coach Justin Langer for the tour, called for consistency from the explosive Victorian.
"He (Maxwell) is at his best when the team is in trouble. When he goes out at 250 for three, that is when he makes silly mistakes," Ponting told reporters.
"Well done to Glenn (for his knock), but I am sure he will be analysing his own innings and thinking he could have done a bit better."
Reigning world champions Australia take on England in the second ODI at Cardiff on Saturday.
First Published: June 15, 2018, 4:50 PM IST