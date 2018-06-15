Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ponting Wants Maxwell to be Australia's ODI Lynchpin

Reuters | Updated: June 15, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
File image of Ricky Ponting. (Getty Images)

Former captain Ricky Ponting believes Glenn Maxwell has nothing to prove to anyone and wants the big-hitting 29-year-old to become Australia's batting mainstay in one-dayers.

Maxwell topscored for Australia with 62 in Wednesday's first ODI against England which the visitors lost by three wickets.

Ponting, who is assisting head coach Justin Langer for the tour, called for consistency from the explosive Victorian.

"He (Maxwell) is at his best when the team is in trouble. When he goes out at 250 for three, that is when he makes silly mistakes," Ponting told reporters.

"Well done to Glenn (for his knock), but I am sure he will be analysing his own innings and thinking he could have done a bit better."

Reigning world champions Australia take on England in the second ODI at Cardiff on Saturday.

australia vs englandEngland vs Australia 2018Glenn Maxwellricky ponting
