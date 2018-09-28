Pooja Vastrakar Returns, Shikha Pandey Misses Out From Indian Squad for Women's World T20

Loading...
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the squad contains experienced players like Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy, along with the younger players like Jemimah Rodrigues and wicketkeeper Tanya Bhatia. Vastrakar coming in place of Pandey is the only change from the squad that defeated Sri Lanka 4-0 in the five-match series recently.
Vastrakar, the medium pacer, missed India's recent tour of Sri Lanka due to an ankle injury. She last played the Asia Cup in Malaysia in June and has played 11 T20Is overall, taking 12 wickets. The 19-year-old made her debut earlier this year in South Africa and has since been impressive before missing out due to injury.
The 29-year-old Pandey, meanwhile, has plenty of experience having played 40 ODIs and 32 T20Is since her debut in 2014. However, she managed only two wickets from five matches in the Asia Cup, where India lost to Bangladesh in the final. She then played only one ODI in the tour of Sri Lanka, before being left out of the T20I matches.
With Jhulan Goswami having retired as well, India have banked on a young pace attack with Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy and Mansi Joshi making the cut.
India's schedule:
November 9: vs New Zealand in Guyana.
November 11: vs Pakistan in Guyana.
November 15: vs Ireland in Guyana.
November 17: vs Australia in Guyana.
India Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy
First Published: September 28, 2018, 2:46 PM IST