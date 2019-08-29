Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 August, 2019

Poonam Yadav Receives Arjuna Award, Jadeja Misses Function

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
Poonam Yadav Receives Arjuna Award, Jadeja Misses Function

India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was conferred Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday in Delhi.

Poonam, ranked second in T20Is, is country's leading wicket-taker in the format and bagged 35 wickets in 25 matches in 2018, the most by any bowler.

Overall, in 54 outings she has 74 scalps to her name with 4/9 being her best.

The 28-year-old became only the 11th women's player to receive the prestigious award.

Another cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja too bagged the award, but could not make it to the ceremony due to international commitments.

The 30-year-old has played 42 Tests, 156 ODIs and 42 T20Is, and is one of the leading all-rounders in the world.

Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin are some of the other cricketers who have received this award earlier.

arjuna awardOff The Fieldpoonam yadavRavindra Jadeja

