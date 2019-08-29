Poonam Yadav Receives Arjuna Award, Jadeja Misses Function

India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was conferred Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday in Delhi.
Poonam, ranked second in T20Is, is country's leading wicket-taker in the format and bagged 35 wickets in 25 matches in 2018, the most by any bowler.
Overall, in 54 outings she has 74 scalps to her name with 4/9 being her best.
#ArjunaAward for Poonam Yadav 🏏LIVE Now: National Sports Awards Function 2019 - LIVE from Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/DTk622Ujh4#FitIndiaMovement #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/TGj75zs1kM— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 29, 2019
The 28-year-old became only the 11th women's player to receive the prestigious award.
Another cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja too bagged the award, but could not make it to the ceremony due to international commitments.
The 30-year-old has played 42 Tests, 156 ODIs and 42 T20Is, and is one of the leading all-rounders in the world.
Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin are some of the other cricketers who have received this award earlier.
