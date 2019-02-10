Pope and Hain Clinch Hard-fought Draw for England Lions Against India A

Loading...
Along expected lines, the Lions began the final day with a watchful approach with openers Max Holden (29) and Ben Duckett (30) putting on a 63-run partnership for the first wicket.
The overnight duo kept frustrating the Indian bowlers through most of the morning session as the Lions went into the lunch break at 76/1, adding 56 runs to the overnight score, with Holden joined by Hain at the crease.
Holden though was dismissed soon after the start of the post-lunch session by Jalaj Saxena.
Hain was then joined by Pope and the duo made the India A bowlers toil and batted through the second session.
Half-centurions Hain and Pope, put on a 105-run stand for the third wicket – thwarting any hopes of a victory for the hosts.
With the Lions still trailing by 14 runs, Pope was dismissed by Shabaz Nadeem which triggered a mini-collapse of sorts.
Sam Billings though did not last more than 21 deliveries as Nadeem picked up a second wicket to give his side some hopes of turning the situation in their favour.
A well-set Hain was then trapped leg before by Saxena for his second wicket, and the Lions were reduced to 198/5 shortly after the start of the final session.
Shortly after the dismissal of Hain, Will Jacks (4*), Steven Mullaney (0*) helped the Lions past the magic 200-run figure before both sides decided to call off play early as the game was headed undoubtedly for a draw.
The second unofficial Test between India A and the England Lions begins on February 13 in Mysore.
First Published: February 10, 2019, 5:54 PM IST