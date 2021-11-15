Popping Champagne, Having Beer in a Shoe and Much More – Here’s How Finch & Co Celebrated T20 WC Victory: WATCH

Aaron Finch’ Australia on Sunday scripted history as they became the T20 World Champions for the first time. The Men in Yellow defeated Kane Williamson-led New Zealand by 8 wickets to win the T20 World Cup 2021. It was a huge achievement for Australia as they won their first ICC tournament since 2015. From being not so favourites to becoming the new world champions, Finch & Co made a statement that no team can be written off too early in an ICC tournament.

They won four out of five games in the Super 12 round and moved ahead South Africa with a higher net run-rate to make it to the semi-finals. They bravely defeated an in-form Pakistan team in the knockouts and finally, on Sunday, they got their names etched in the history book of the game.

After a comprehensive win, the Aussies had the loudest laugh followed by an unending celebration. Besides popping champagne all over the dressing room, Finch and his men came up with different ways to cherish the moment.

The International Cricket Council shared a video on social media in which the likes of Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis could be seen pouring beer in a shoe and drinking as it is.

“Australia do a shoey in post-game celebrations | T20 World Cup 2021. How’s your Monday going?”: the ICC wrote.

In another video shared on Twitter, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh could be seen with black glasses on and grooving with their teammates. “Never turn off the music,” the ICC captioned the video.

In pursuit of a formidable target of 173, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner laid the foundation of the historic win with magnificent half-centuries that took away the game from New Zealand’s reach. The Aussies chased down the target with 7 balls to spare to stamp their authority over neighbours. It was the biggest run-chase in the T20 World Cup final history and Australia didn’t find much difficultly doing it.

Marsh remained unbeaten on 77* as his astonishing knock was laced with 4 sixes and 6 four. While Warner was dismissed on 53 runs as he smashed 3 sixes and 4 fours to continue his golden form in the tournament.

