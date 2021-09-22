POR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 22, 04:30 PM IST

POR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Portugal and Austria: Portugal will go head-to-head against Austria in the upcoming Group B fixture of the 2021 edition of the ECC T10. Cartama Oval will host the highly-anticipated match on September 22, Wednesday at 04:30 PM IST. This will be the second time that the two teams will face each other in ECC T10.

The first match between the two sides saw Austria registering a magnificent victory over Portugal by eight wickets. It was a bad day at the office for the Portugal batters as they could post only 88 runs in their ten overs. Batting in the second innings, Austria comfortablychased the target within seven overs.

Austria are in impeccable form in the T20 league. The team has secured victory in three out of four league matches to occupy second place in the points table. Portugal, on the other hand, have failed to deliver any decent performances in the competition. The team has lost all their four league games so far and is languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of the match between Portugal and Austria; here is everything you need to know:

POR vs AUT Telecast

Portugal vs Austria game will not be broadcasted in India.

POR vs AUT Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to Fancode to watch Portugal vs Austria match online.

POR vs AUT Match Details

The 13th Group B match between Portugal and Austria will be hosted at the Cartama Oval on September 22, Wednesday at 04:30 PM IST.

POR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Najam Shahzad

Vice-Captain: Razmal Shigiwal

Suggested Playing XI for POR vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abrar Bilal

Batters: Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal, Iqbal Hossain, Amir Zaib

All-rounders: Mark Simpson-Parker, Imran Khan, Najam Shahzad

Bowlers: Pavel Florin, Habib Deldar, Rajesh Kumar

POR vs AUT Probable XIs:

Portugal: Amir Zaib, Najam Shahzad (c), Azhar Andani, Francoise Stoman (wk), Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Sharn Gomes, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Miguel Stoman, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh

Austria: Noor Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran, Abrar Bilal (wk), Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Sahil Momin, Aqib Iqbal

