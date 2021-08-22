POR vs GIB Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Portugal T20I Tri-Series 2021, August 22, 1:30 PM IST

POR vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Portugal T20I Tri-Series between Portugal and Gibraltar: Portugal will go one-on-one against Gibraltar in the upcoming match of the Portugal T20I Tri-series. The Gucherre Cricket Ground will host the match on August 22, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST. The contest between Portugal and Gibraltar is unlikely to be an interesting one as both the teams have experienced completely contrasting fortunes.

Portugal have been a team to beat in the series. The team has won both their league matches so far against Malta and Gibraltar. The hosts defeated Gibraltar by 96 runs in their previous match. Portugal are expected to replicate their phenomenal performance in the coming match on Sunday too.

Gibraltar, on the other hand, are experiencing a torrid ride in the tri-series. They have lost all their three league games so far and have failed to produce any competition to the other two teams. Gibraltar will have the last chance on Sunday to script a victory and end the series on a high note.

Ahead of the match between Portugal and Gibraltar; here is everything you need to know:

POR vs GIB Telecast

Portugal vs Gibraltar match will not be televised in India.

POR vs GIB Live Streaming

The POR vs GIB game is available to be streamed live on the Cricket Portugal YouTube channel.

POR vs GIB Match Details

The match between Portugal and Gibraltar will be played at the Gucherre Cricket Ground on August 22, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST.

POR vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chris Delany

Vice-captain - Najjam Shahzad

Suggested Playing XI for POR vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Chris Delany

Batsmen: Kenroy Nestor, Mian Mehmood, Amandeep-Singh, Louis Bruce

All-rounders: Najjam Shahzad, Azher Andani, Amir Zaib

Bowlers: Adam Orfila, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Ullah Khadeem

POR vs GIB Probable XIs

Portugal: Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Ullah Khadeem, Anthony Chambers, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Amandeep-Singh, Imran Khan, Paulo Buccimaza (wk), Miguel Stoman, Mian Mehmood, Azher Andani

Gibraltar: Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples (wk), Edmund Packard (c), James Fitzgerald, Kenroy Nestor, Richard Hatchman, Mark Garatt, Charles Harrison, Adam Orfila, Louis Bruce, Chris Delany

