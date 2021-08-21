POR vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Portugal T20I Tri-Series, Match 3I between Portugal and Gibraltar, August 21 01:30 pm IST

POR vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Portugal T20I Tri-Series, between Portugal vs Gibraltar: Portugal, Malta and Gibraltar are currently involved in a T20I tri-series. In the third match of the series, the Portuguese squad will be up against the Gibraltar on Saturday, August 21. The match is scheduled to take place at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal and it is slated to begin at 01:30 pm (IST).

Najjam Shahzad-led Portugal team started their campaign in the ongoing tournament with a thumping six-wicket win over Malta in their tournament opener.

On the other hand, Gibraltar were beaten in their first game at the hands of Malta by eight wickets.

With one win from as many games, Portugal currently occupies the top spot in the points table. They are also the favourites to reach the final. Whereas Gibraltar are sitting at bottom of the table and they will look to open their account by winning this encounter.

POR vs GIB Telecast

The Portugal T20I Tri-Series match between Portugal and Gibraltar will not be televised in India.

POR vs GIB Live Streaming

The Portugal T20I Tri-Series match between Portugal and Gibraltar can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

POR vs GIB Match Details

The Portugal T20I Tri-Series, match between POR vs GIB will be played on Saturday, August 21 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, Portugal. The match between Portugal and Gibraltar will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

POR vs GIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Amir Zaib

Vice-captain - Edmund Packard

Suggested Playing XI for POR vs GIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Chris Delany

Batsmen: Kenroy Nestor, Mien Mehmood, Louis Bruce

All-rounders: Najjam Shahzad, Azhar Andani, Amir Zaib, Edmund Packard

Bowlers: Sirajullah Khadim, Adam Orfila, Junaid Khan

POR vs GIB Probable XIs

Portugal Predicted Playing XI: Najjam Shahzad (C), Azhar Andani, Anthony Chambers, Mien Mehmood, Paolo Buccimazza (WK), Amir Zaib, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Sirajullah Khadim, Imran Khan, Miguel Stoman

Gibraltar Predicted Playing XI: Edmund Packard (C), Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples (WK), Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Kenroy Nestor, Richard Hatchman, Patrick Hatchman, Mark Garratt, Charles Harrison, Adam Orfila.

