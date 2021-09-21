POR vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match No. 6, September 21, 12:30 PM IST

POR vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Portugal and Hungary: The sixth match of Group B of the ECC T10 2021 will see Portugal locking horns with Hungary. The game will be played on Tuesday, September 21, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 12:30 PM IST. Both sides have played two games each so far in the tournament, however, the Hungarians fared better with a win a loss. They started their ECC T10 campaign with a 35-run victory against the same opponents on Monday, before Austria beat them by seven-wickets later in the day. They would be looking to return to winning ways in this match.

Portugal, on the other hand, are not having a good start in the competition as they lost both their opening fixtures. On Monday, the team lost their season opener against Hungary by 35 runs and the second by 20 runs against the Netherlands. They will be keen to avenge their loss and open their account in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Portugal and Hungary; here is everything you need to know:

POR vs HUN Telecast

Portugal vs Hungary match will not be televised in India.

POR vs HUN Live Streaming

Portugal vs Hungary match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

POR vs HUN Match Details

The match between Portugal and Hungary will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday, September 21, at 12:30 PM IST.

POR vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Azhar Andani

Vice-Captain: Abhishek Kheterpal

Suggested Playing XI for POR vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan

Batsmen: Azhar Andani, Marc Ahuja, Zeeshan Khan

All-rounders: Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Najam Shahzad

Bowlers: Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nippo, Habib Deldar, Nishantha Liyanage

POR vs HUN Probable XIs:

Portugal: Azhar Andani, Sharon Gomez, Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Francoise Stoman (WK), Imran Khan, Najam Shahzad (C), Mian Shahid, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nippo, Amandeep Singh

Hungary: Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja (C), Safi Zahir, Ali Yalmaz, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan (WK), Abhishek Kheterpal, Asanka Weligamage, Habib Deldar, Nishantha Liyanage, Mark Fontaine

