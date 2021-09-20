POR vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 20, 02:30 PM IST

POR vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Portugal and Hungary: The second match of Group B of the ECC T10 2021 will see Portugal locking horns with Hungary. The promising fixture will be played on September 20, Monday at 02:30 PM IST. Both the teams are expected to put a good fight to start their campaign in the T10 Championship with a victory.

Portugal are coming into the T10 competition after winning the T20I tri-series against Malta and Gibraltar. The team won all their four league matches in the tri-series to finish at the top of the table. Portugal will be hoping to continue the winning momentum to win the T10 competition too. Junaid Khan, Amir Zaib, Md Siraj Nipo, Amandeep Singh and Imran Khan are the crucial players for the Portugal contingent.

Hungary, on the other hand, last played in the Continental Cup 2021. The team finished at the second position in Group B with one victory and as many losses. Hungary were out of the T20 Cup after losing against Luxembourg in the semi-final.

Ahead of the match between Portugal and Hungary; here is everything you need to know:

POR vs HUN Telecast

Portugal vs Hungary match will not be televised in India.

POR vs HUN Live Streaming

Portugal vs Hungary match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

POR vs HUN Match Details

The match between Portugal and Hungary will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 20, Monday at 02:30 PM IST.

POR vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Abhishek Kheterpal

Vice-Captain- Azher Andani

Suggested Playing XI for POR vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Safi Zahir

Batsmen: Azher Andani, Zeeshan Khan, Amir Zaib

All-rounders: Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Najam Shahzad, Mian Shahid

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Habib Deldar, Junaid Khan-II

POR vs HUN Probable XIs:

Portugal: Miguel Stoman, Md Siraj Nipo, Mian Shahid, Amandeep Singh, Najjam Shahzad, Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib, Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan

Hungary: Nisantha Liyanage, Zeeshan Khan, Safi Zahir, Habib Deldar, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Abhishek Kheterpal, Marc Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Asanka Weligamage, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana,

