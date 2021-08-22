POR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Portugal T20I Tri-Series Match, August 22, Sunday

POR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Portugal T20I Tri-Series between Portugal and Malta: Portugal will square off against Malta in the upcoming sixth match of the Portugal T20I Tri-series. The Gucherre Cricket Ground will host the thriller on August 22, Sunday at 07:30 PM IST.

Portugal have been unbeatable in the tournament so far. The hosts started their run in the tri-series with a victory against Malta by six wickets. The team backed it with another victory over Gibraltar by 96 runs. Portugal will start the contest against Malta on Sunday as favourites.

Malta, on the other hand, have won two matches out of their three league games in the Portugal T20I Tri-Series. Malta’s only loss in the league came against Portugal in the first match. The team is coming into the match on Sunday after defeating Gibraltar in their previous game by four runs.

Ahead of the match between Portugal and Malta; here is everything you need to know:

POR vs MAL Telecast

Portugal vs Malta match will not be televised in India.

POR vs MAL Live Streaming

The POR vs MAL game is available to be streamed live on the Cricket Portugal YouTube channel.

POR vs MAL Match Details

The match between Portugal and Malta will be played at the Gucherre Cricket Ground on August 22, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST.

POR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Heinrich Gericke

Vice-captain - Najjam Shahzad

Suggested Playing XI for POR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Arslan Ahmed, Heinrich Gericke

Batsmen: Mian Mehmood, Amandeep-Singh, Gopal Chaturvedi

All-rounders: Najjam Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Bikram Arora

Bowlers: Ashok Bishnoi, Junaid Khan, Washeem Abbas

POR vs MAL Probable XIs

Portugal: Imran Khan, Paulo Buccimaza, Anthony Chambers, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan, Najjam Shahzad (c), Amir Zaib, Rahul Bhardwaj, Mian Mehmood, Arslan Ahmed, Amandeep-Singh

Malta: Samuel Stanislaus, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Varun Prasath Thamatharam, Bikram Arora, Amar Sharma, Washeem Abbas, Muhammad Bilal, Ashok Bishnoi, Zeeshan Khan, Heinrich Gericke

