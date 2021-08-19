POR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Portugal T20 Tri-Series 2021 Portugal vs Malta match 1, August 19, 03:30 PM IST

POR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Portugal T20 Tri-Series 2021 match 1 between Portugal and Malta:The Portuguese Cricket Federation will be hosting a mens’ T20I Tri-series involving national teams of Austria, and Gibraltar, starting from August 19-23, 2021. The Tri-series opening encounter will have the hosts Portugal up against Malta on Thursday, August 19. The match will be hosted at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, in Albergaria and starts at 03:30 PM IST.

The upcoming matches will be the first ones for both Portugal and Gibraltar after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak began. Their last international outing was during the 2019 Iberia Cup in Spain. Meanwhile, Malta have played T20Is this year, when they hosted Luxembourg and Austria in the 2021 Central Europe Cup in June 2021.

Ahead of the match between Portugal and Malta; here is everything you need to know:

POR vs MAL Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

POR vs MAL Live Streaming

The game can be live streamed on Cricket Portugal YouTube channel.

POR vs MAL Match Details

The match will be played at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria on Thursday, August 19, at 03:30 PM IST.

POR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amandeep Singh

Vice-Captain: Harron Majeed Mughal

Suggested Playing XI for POR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Heinrick Gericke

Batsmen: Amandeep Singh, Miguel Stoman, Samuel Stanislaus, Michael Goonetilleke

All-rounders: Harron Majeed Mughal, Varun Prasath, Azhar Andani

Bowlers: Junaid Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Waseem Abbas

POR vs MAL squads:

Portugal: Najjam Shahzad (C), Arslan Ahmed, Azhar Andani, Rahul Bhardwaj, Paolo Buccimazza (WK), Anthony Chambers, Md Siraj Ullah Khadeem, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Mian Mehmood, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Amandeep Singh, Amir Zaib and Miguel Stoman.

Malta: Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Bikram Arora, Gopal Chaturvedi, Haroon Majeed Mughal, Heinrick Gericke (WK), Justn Shaju, Michael Goonetilleke, Muhammad Bilal, Niraj Khanna, Ravinder Singh, Sam Aquilina, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas and Zeeshan Khan.

