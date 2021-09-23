POR vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECC T10 2021 between Portugal and Netherlands XI, September 23, 12:30 pm IST

POR vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 Match between Portugal vs Netherlands XI: Portugal will be up against Netherlands XI on Thursday in a group match in the ongoing European Cricket Championship (ECC) at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain. The match between the two teams is slated to kick-start at 12:30 pm (IST) today. However, Indian fans would not be able to enjoy this match as it is not broadcasted in the country. But the live-streaming of the game is available on the Fancode app.

This is the second time when Portugal and Netherlands XI are meeting in this tournament. The last time they met, Netherlands XI crushed Portugal by 58 runs.

At present, Netherlands XI arethe favourites to qualify for the next round of the league as they sit atop in the Group stage.On the other hand, Portugal are reeling at the bottom of the table after losing their first four games.

Date, venue, time and telecast; here are every detail about POR vs NED XI’s today’s fixture:

POR vs NED XI Telecast

The ECC T10 2021 match between Portugal and Netherlands XI is not televised in India.

POR vs NED XI Live Streaming

The ECC T10 2021 match between Portugal and Netherlands XI can be on the Fancode app and website.

POR vs NED XI Match Details

The ECC T10 2021 match between POR vs NED XI will be played on Thursday, September 23 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain. The match between POR vs NED XI will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

POR vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Julain De Mey

Vice-Captain: Najjam Shahzad

Suggested Playing XI for POR vs NED XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper: Asad Zulfiqar

Batters: Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Musa Ahmad

All-rounders: Imran Khan, Najjam Shahzad, Sebastiaan Braat, Clayton Floyd

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Julain De Mey, Vivian Kingma

POR vs NED XI Probable XIs:

Portugal Predicted Playing XI: Najam Shahzad (c), Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman (wk), Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Miguel Stoman, Paula Buccimazza, Sharn Gomes, Imran Khan, Amir Zaib

Netherlands XIs Predicted Playing XI: Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Sebastiaan Braat (c), Vivian Kingma, Julain De Mey, Ryan Klein, Navjit Singh, Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmad, Victor Lubbers, Niels Etman, Clayton Floyd

