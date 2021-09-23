POR vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 23, 04:30 PM IST

POR vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Portugal and Romania: Portugal will go head-to-head against Romania in the upcoming Group B fixture of the 2021 edition of the ECC T10. Cartama Oval will host the highly-anticipated match on September 23, Thursday at 04:30 PM IST. The two teams will be going against each other for the second time in ECC T10 on Thursday.

Their previous game against each other saw Romania excelling in all the departments to script a victory by 28 runs. Batting first, Romania ended up with 116 runs in their 20 overs courtesy of Satwik Nadigotla who slammed 52 runs. Chasing the total, Portugal could manage only 88 runs no batsman scored more than 25 runs.

Playing the contest on Thursday against the same opposition Portugal will be hoping for redemption. The team is undergoing struggling to get going in the T10 competition as they have lost all their six league matches so far. Unsurprisingly, Portugal are last in the points table.

Romania, on the other hand, have done slightly better than Portugal. They have won two out of their six league matches to occupy the second-last slot in the standings. The team will now be hoping to script a turnaround to stay relevant in the Championship.

Ahead of the match between Portugal and Romania; here is everything you need to know:

POR vs ROM Telecast

Portugal vs Romania game will not be broadcasted in India.

POR vs ROM Live Streaming

Fancode will live stream the Portugal vs Romania match for the fans in India.

POR vs ROM Match Details

The 18th Group B match between Portugal and Romania will be hosted at the Cartama Oval on September 23, Thursday at 04:30 PM IST.

POR vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Taranjeet Singh

Vice-Captain- Amir Zaib

Suggested Playing XI for POR vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Francoise Stoman

Batters: Taranjeet Singh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib

All-rounders: Sami Ullah, Imran Khan, Najam Shahzad

Bowlers: Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Pavel Florin, Junaid Khan

POR vs ROM Probable XIs:

Portugal: Imran Khan, Amir Zaib, Sharn Gomes, Najam Shahzad (c), Anthony Chambers, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Miguel Stoman, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman (wk)

Romania: Ramesh Satheesan (c), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sami Ullah, Pavel Florin, Vasu Saini, Ijaz Hussain, Taranjeet Singh, Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Dharmendra Manani, Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigotla (wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here