POR vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction For T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 1, 2:30 PM IST

POR vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C match between Portugal and Spain: In the 10th match of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2022, Portugal will have a go at Spain. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other on July 01, Friday at The Belgium Oval in Gent.

A nail-biting thriller is expected on Friday as both Portugal and Spain are unbeatable in the tournament. Spain are at the top of the points table with four points from two games. They won their first game against Malta by six wickets while their second victory came against Israel by seven wickets. In both the matches, the bowlers looked in a fine rhythm as they conceded only 148 and 114 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Portugal also have two victories to their name. Due to a low net run rate, they occupy second place. The team defeated Israel by 46 runs in the opening game by defending 154 runs. In their second match against Malta, the team again defended 154 runs to score a win by 11 runs.

Ahead of the match between Portugal and Spain, here is everything you need to know:

POR vs SPA Telecast

Portugal vs Spain game will not be telecast in India

POR vs SPA Live Streaming

The T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

POR vs SPA Match Details

The POR vs SPA match will be played at The Belgium Oval in Gent at 02:30 PM IST on July 01, Friday.

POR vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Najam Shahzad

Vice-Captain: Lorne Burns

Suggested Playing XI for POR vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Doyle-Calle

Batters: Hamza Saleem Dar, Azhar Andani, Josh Trembeath-Moro

All-rounders: Yasir Ali, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Lorne Burns

Bowlers: Mohammad Kamran, Junaid Khan, Charlie Rumistrzewicz

POR vs SPA Probable XIs

Portugal: Md. Fakrul Hussain Mohan, Azhar Andani, Najam Shahzad(c), Amir Zaib, Junaid Khan, Francoise Stoman, Kuldeep Gholiya(wk), Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Syed Maisam Ali, Md. Siraj Ullah Khadem Nipo

Spain: Zulqarnain Haider, Daniel Doyle-Calle, Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Hamza Saleem Dar, C Munoz-Mills (c), Mohammad Kamran, Raja Adeel Iqbal, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Lorne Burns, Josh Trembeath-Moro

