Port Elizabeth Weather Update For South Africa vs Bangladesh 2022, 2nd Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

Following a historic defeat in the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh have a chance to create history in the purest format of the game. A series win is not possible for the visitors as South Africa won the first game by 220 runs. However, they have a chance of making history by winning their first Test match on South African soil.

The team is yet to win a Test game against Proteas and Mominul Haque’s side will hope to achieve the milestone in the second Test. Bangladesh needs to learn from Mahmudul Hasan Joy how to survive on the South African pitches. The batter was the lone warrior for the visitors as he smacked 137 runs in the first batting innings.

Bangladesh will hope to follow the same template to improve its performance with the bat. South Africa, on the other hand, will have momentum on its side. All the players lived up to their reputation as the host delivered an all-around performance.

The Proteas will aim to continue the winning streak to redeem their 1-2 loss in the home ODI series.

Weather report

Scattered Showers are expected as South Africa will take on Bangladesh in the final Test. The chances of rain interrupting the game are high at 50 percent. The temperature is expected to be in the range of 16 degrees celsius to 19 degrees Celsius. For the first day, the humidity and wind speed will be around 66 percent and 16 km/h.

South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) probable playing XIs

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Keegan Petersen, Dean Elgar (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sarel Erwee, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali

