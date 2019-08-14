Port of Spain ODI Records - Toss Key as India and West Indies Face off in Final ODI

The Queen’s Park Oval at Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago has a capacity of approximately 25000 and has hosted 68 ODIs – the maximum by any West Indian ground. 63 of these have yielded a result and there have been 5 no-results (one has been abandoned).
The first ever ODI at the venue was played between hosts West Indies and India on the 9th of March, 1983.
West Indies has won 27 and lost 24 of the 51 result-matches they have played at the Queen’s Park Oval.
India has won 10 and lost 9 (one no result) of the 20 matches they have played at Port of Spain.
The team winning the toss has won 35 matches while the team losing the loss has won 28.
Batting second is a slight advantage at the venue with the team fielding first having won 33 of the 63 matches.
India’s 413 for 5 against Bermuda in the 2007 World Cup is the highest score at the Queen’s Park Oval and the highest score for India at an away venue.
The 202 run stand for the second-wicket between Ganguly and Sehwag in this match is the highest partnership at the ground.
There have been 7 other 300-plus scores at Port of Spain – only two before the new millennium.
Canada was bowled out for 75 in a tri-series encounter against Zimbabwe in 2006 – the lowest team total at the venue.
Brian Lara’s unbeaten 146 off 134 deliveries against New Zealand in 1996 is the highest individual score at Port of Spain.
Lara also has the maximum aggregate runs at the venue – he has scored 1276 runs in just 29 innings at an average of 55.47 and strike rate of 79.15, including 2 hundreds and 8 fifties.
Desmond Haynes also had an excellent record in Trinidad – he scored 828 runs in 18 innings at an average of 63.69 including 2 hundreds and 6 fifties at the ground.
Virat Kohli has the highest aggregate for a non-West Indian at Trinidad – 457 runs in just 8 matches at an average of 65.28 and strike rate of 93.45, including 2 hundreds and 2 fifties. He had scored a match-winning 120 in the second ODI of the ongoing series against the West Indies.
Vivian Richards’ 39-ball 82 against England in 1986 is the highest strike rate (210.25) innings (min. score 50) at Trinidad.
Curtly Ambrose is the highest wicket-taker at Trinidad with 24 wickets in 21 innings.
Port of Spain ODI Records - Toss Key as India and West Indies Face off in Final ODI
