All matches

1st Semi Final:IND VS NZ

IND IND
NZ NZ

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Porterfield to Lead Ireland in Historic Lord's Test

IANS |July 8, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
Porterfield to Lead Ireland in Historic Lord's Test

Dublin: William Porterfield will lead Ireland in the historic four-day Test against England to be played at the Lord's from July 24-27, Ireland Cricket announced on Monday.

The one-off match will be preceded by a two-day warm-up game against Middlesex 2nd XI on July 18-19.

Mark Adair, Gary Wilson and Craig Young have been called-up for the one-off Test, while Stuart Poynter, George Dockrell, James Cameron-Dow and Barry McCarthy have been left out of the 14-member squad.

Andrew White, chairman of selectors, said: "The historic nature of this Test match will not be lost on anyone, however, the players will not be overawed by the occasion. I think we demonstrated the fight and talent we possess in the recent ODI against England at Malahide, and I expect the players will look to be just as competitive in the Test arena."

This will be Ireland's third Test since being accorded full member status by the International Cricket Council (ICC). They had lost their first by five wickets against Pakistan in Dublin in May 2018 before suffering a seven-wicket defeat against Afghanistan in Dehradun in March 2019.

Squad: William Porterfield (captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
