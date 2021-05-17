Possible Test Debutante in England, Shafali Verma Wants to Stay 'In The Middle as Long as Possible'

Shafali Verma made a name for herself in the ICC World T20 in Australia as she showed her true colours with the bat, some of the fans were quick to compare her with India’s very own explosive opener Virender Sehwag. Now as she gears up for the big clash against England, she is not the one to back away from the challenges of England and English conditions. “[India] Women are getting to play their first Test in seven years. I have been given the chance [to be part of the Test squad], so my aim would be to learn from that Test match as much as I can about choosing the right balls to play, staying on in the middle as long as possible,” Verma told ESPNcricinfo. “All formats – ODIs, T20Is, and Tests – have different experiences and lessons to offer, so I would be looking forward to learning from both the ODI and Test formats,” she told ESPN Cricinfo.

India women will take on England women in the series opener June 16 which will be the only Test match on the tour. This is the first time Indian Eves are playing a Test match in seven years. Following this, they will play three ODIs and three T20Is on the tour. The 17-year-old made her debut back in September 2019 but this was her maiden call up as far as Test match is concerned.

“Whenever I get a chance [call-up] like this, I look out for opportunities to play matches so that I am able to prove myself and my style of play and go on to build a good career for myself,” Verma said. “Everyone feels good after getting their maiden call-ups, and I felt good, too. My goal [in the upcoming tour of England] would be to make sure I score well for my team.”

