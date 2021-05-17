CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Possible Test Debutante in England, Shafali Verma Wants to Stay 'In The Middle as Long as Possible'

Possible Test Debutante in England, Shafali Verma Wants to Stay 'In The Middle as Long as Possible'

Possible Test Debutante in England, Shafali Verma Wants to Stay 'In The Middle as Long as Possible'

This would be India's first Test match in seven years and the 17-year-old is looking to make a mark on the world.

Shafali Verma made a name for herself in the ICC World T20 in Australia as she showed her true colours with the bat, some of the fans were quick to compare her with India’s very own explosive opener Virender Sehwag. Now as she gears up for the big clash against England, she is not the one to back away from the challenges of England and English conditions. “[India] Women are getting to play their first Test in seven years. I have been given the chance [to be part of the Test squad], so my aim would be to learn from that Test match as much as I can about choosing the right balls to play, staying on in the middle as long as possible,” Verma told ESPNcricinfo. “All formats – ODIs, T20Is, and Tests – have different experiences and lessons to offer, so I would be looking forward to learning from both the ODI and Test formats,” she told ESPN Cricinfo.

Also Read: Pravin Amre Interview: On Prithvi Shaw Justifying the Talent God Has Given Him & Rishabh Pant’s Growing Stature

India women will take on England women in the series opener June 16 which will be the only Test match on the tour. This is the first time Indian Eves are playing a Test match in seven years. Following this, they will play three ODIs and three T20Is on the tour. The 17-year-old made her debut back in September 2019 but this was her maiden call up as far as Test match is concerned.

Also Read: Cases Rise in Sri Lanka; India’s Tour in Jeopardy?

“Whenever I get a chance [call-up] like this, I look out for opportunities to play matches so that I am able to prove myself and my style of play and go on to build a good career for myself,” Verma said. “Everyone feels good after getting their maiden call-ups, and I felt good, too. My goal [in the upcoming tour of England] would be to make sure I score well for my team.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches