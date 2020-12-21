Post the Adelaide Collapse, More Opportunities for Rishabh Pant; Devdutt Paddikal to be in the Mix for Opening Slot in Future Series': Report

The Indian team in Australia is yet to recover from the shock of the Adelaide Debable of 36 all out, but if sources are to be believed the Indian team management is already focussing on grooming the next generation of Test cricketers

The Indian team in Australia is yet to recover from the shock of the Adelaide Debable of 36 all out, but if sources are to be believed as reported by the TOI, the Indian team management is already focussing on grooming the next generation of Test cricketers with the likes of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant being seen as 'heavy investments'.

The Boxing day Test is just under a week away, but speculations - fueled by anonymous BCCI sources/officials and via people in the know - reported by various media houses hint at wholesale changes to the Indian XI for the 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with as many as five potential changes in sight. Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, and Hanuma Vihari may be dropped and the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja are reportedly set to take their places while KL Rahul and one from either Mohammad Siraj or Navdeep Saini are likely to fill in for Virat Kohli, out with paternity leave, and Mohammad Shami, ruled out of the series with a fractured forearm, respectively.

The TOI report quotes a source saying, Kohli is likely to hold a meeting before he leaves for India and that Shaw is swaying too much while he is on the field. The report further adds that Pant is set to get an extended run as wicketkeeper-batsman in the four-match Test series in England after the Australia series and the NCA (National Cricket Academy) in Bengaluru will start monitoring Karnataka upstart Devdutt Padikkal, who had a good IPL 2020 with Royal Challengers Bangalore, and groom him as a backup opener. However, the report does not substantiate the claims with any quotes from BCCI sources or officials

The report though quotes a BCCI source saying Chesteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane - the senior batsmen in the side - 'really need to deliver and take on the responsibility'.

The second India vs Australia Test starts December 6 at the iconic MCG.