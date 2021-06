'Posted a WhatsApp Forward in Haste' - Harbhajan Singh Apologises for Post on Jarnail Bhindranwale

India offspinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday apologised for hurting sentiments of the country by sharing a controversial post on Instagram featuring slain Khalistani separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The post had hailed Bhindranwale as a martyr, which led to the player receiving backlash on social media.

“I just wish to clarify and apologise for an Instagram post yesterday. It was a WhatsApp forward that I posted in haste without even realising the content used and what it signified or stood for,” Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

My heartfelt apology to my people..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/S44cszY7lh — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 7, 2021

“That was my mistake I accept, and no stage do I subscribe to the views on that post or support the people whose pictures were carried.

“I am a Sikh who will fight for India and not against India. This is my unconditional apology for hurting the sentiments of my nation in fact any anti-national group against my people I do not support and never will.

“I have given my blood and sweat for this country for 20 years and will never ever support anything that is anti-India. Jai Hind.”

The post, in Punjabi, had read: “Heartfelt tribute to those martyred in Operation inside Shri Harmandir Sahib on June 1-6, 1984”.

With 103 tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is in his career, Harbhajan is counted among the all-time best spinners. He has taken 417 test wickets, 269 ODI wickets, and 25 wickets in T20Is. He also has a record of 780 wickets in 198 first-class matches.

He represents Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021, having moved from Chennai Super Kings this year.

