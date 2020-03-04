Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

AUS IN SA, 3 ODIS, 2020 2nd ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 04 March, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

177/4 (33.1)

Australia
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

WI IN SL, 2 T20I SERIES, 2020 1st T20I, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 04 March, 2020

1ST INN

West Indies *

0/0 (0.0)

West Indies
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by West Indies (decided to bat)

2nd ODI: AUS VS SA

live
AUS AUS
SA SA

Bloemfontein

04 Mar, 202016:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS SL

live
WI WI
SL SL

Pallekele, Kandy

04 Mar, 202019:00 IST

Match 9: NEP VS SIN

upcoming
NEP NEP
SIN SIN

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 10: HK VS MAL

upcoming
HK HK
MAL MAL

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202012:00 IST

Potential National Selectors Asked How They Would Deal with MS Dhoni's Future: Report

The Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) had a common question for potential selectors: "What will be your call on MS Dhoni's future with the team?"

PTI |March 4, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
Potential National Selectors Asked How They Would Deal with MS Dhoni's Future: Report

The Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) had a common question for the potential national selectors: "What will be your call on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future with the Indian team?"

Five candidates --Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan, Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh was asked a common question on Dhoni, who has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July.

However, the former skipper will lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL beginning March 29.

"Yes, the CAC had one common question and that was about their call with regards to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and whether they will select him for T20 World Cup," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Eventually, Joshi and Harvinder were named the two new selectors in the five-member panel.

It is understood that the new BCCI regime wants the selection committee to have a clear cut stand on Dhoni's international future.

"Dhoni is both a sensitive and tricky issue and that's why the question needed to be asked," the source added.

A few of the candidates were also asked whether they are "only looking at the chairman's post" or they would be happy to become just a selector.

While Sivaramakrishnan was a strong candidate, it is learnt that CAC was not sure if he would have been ready to serve only as a selector under the chairman.

As pointed out by Lal himself, Joshi did not have any issues in working with anyone else at the helm. A shuffle in the selection panel is due in September when tenure of Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh ends.

"We liked his straight forward attitude," Lal said after the interviews in Mumbai.

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

SIN v NEP
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

MAL v HK
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
